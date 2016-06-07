Nashville Sounds to hold “Big Guitar Brewfest” on July 16th

Over 50 Local and Craft Breweries to be Featured in Inaugural Event

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club is pleased to announce the “Big Guitar Brewfest” will take place at First Tennessee Park from 1:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, July 16th.

Over 50 local and craft breweries and four liquor sampling tents will be featured on the field for beer connoisseurs. Patrons have two ticket options to choose from:

VIP Ticket: VIP includes early admission (12:00pm), access to specialty and limited edition beer served only during the first hour, free food in The Band Box, free mini-golf at The Country Club at The Band Box, unlimited beer, liquor samples, a souvenir mug mason jar and access to the game area in The Band Box from 12:00pm-4:00pm for $75.00 per ticket.

The Country Club at the Band Box mini-golf course will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis for $5.00 per round.

Food will be for sale at The Band Box and the first base concession areas throughout the event.

Tickets are available at the Sounds’ ticket office and online at www.nashvillesounds.com

Volunteers are needed for the “Big Guitar Brewfest” and will be accepted by Centerplate General Manager, Dave Keitel. If interested, please call 615.515.1140 or e-mail david.keitel@centerplate.com

