Clarksville Police releases update on Vehicle Crash that injured Four at Governors Square Mall

December 5, 2016 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Sunday, December 4th a silver Hyundai Sonata left the roadway near Governor’s Square Mall and slammed into a retaining wall at a significant rate of speed just after 11:00am.

Investigator John Reyes has identified the driver of the Sonata as Derek Doker, a 30-year-old Clarksville resident with a suspended driver license and previous arrests for driving on a suspended license and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Hyundai Sonata leaves roadway and crashes into retaining wall near Governor's Square Mall Sunday.

The vehicle was a rental car that had been rented by one of the three female occupants of the car.

The two women in the back seat were transported to Tennova Healthcare.

Doker and the front passenger were transported to Nashville to Skyline Medical Center due to severity of their injuries. Syringes were recovered from the vehicle.

Criminal charges are pending.

2 Responses to “Clarksville Police releases update on Vehicle Crash that injured Four at Governors Square Mall”

  1. Lori Ellis McKinnon Says:
    December 6th, 2016 at 2:08 am

    Did anyone else notice that the driver side is on the right??? How strange.

  2. Shavaun Clouse Says:
    December 7th, 2016 at 1:14 am

    Yes. Whaaaaaa

