|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns Citizens of IRS phone Scam Newer: Clarksville Police look to identify Armed Robbery Suspect »
Clarksville Police releases update on Vehicle Crash that injured Four at Governors Square Mall
Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, December 4th a silver Hyundai Sonata left the roadway near Governor’s Square Mall and slammed into a retaining wall at a significant rate of speed just after 11:00am.
Investigator John Reyes has identified the driver of the Sonata as Derek Doker, a 30-year-old Clarksville resident with a suspended driver license and previous arrests for driving on a suspended license and unlawful drug paraphernalia.The vehicle was a rental car that had been rented by one of the three female occupants of the car.
The two women in the back seat were transported to Tennova Healthcare.
Doker and the front passenger were transported to Nashville to Skyline Medical Center due to severity of their injuries. Syringes were recovered from the vehicle.
Criminal charges are pending.
Photos
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Derek Doker, Driving on Suspended License, Governors Square Mall, Hyundai Sonata, John Reyes, Nashville TN, Skyline Medical Center, Suspended License, Syringes, Tennova Healthcare, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Vehicle Crash
2 Responses to “Clarksville Police releases update on Vehicle Crash that injured Four at Governors Square Mall”
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2016 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
December 6th, 2016 at 2:08 am
Did anyone else notice that the driver side is on the right??? How strange.
December 7th, 2016 at 1:14 am
Yes. Whaaaaaa