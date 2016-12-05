Clarksville Police releases update on Vehicle Crash that injured Four at Governors Square Mall

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, December 4th a silver Hyundai Sonata left the roadway near Governor’s Square Mall and slammed into a retaining wall at a significant rate of speed just after 11:00am.

Investigator John Reyes has identified the driver of the Sonata as Derek Doker, a 30-year-old Clarksville resident with a suspended driver license and previous arrests for driving on a suspended license and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The two women in the back seat were transported to Tennova Healthcare.

Doker and the front passenger were transported to Nashville to Skyline Medical Center due to severity of their injuries. Syringes were recovered from the vehicle.

Criminal charges are pending.

