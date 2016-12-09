Clarksville Police release update to Pedestrian Stuck on Riverside Drive near Cookout Restaurant

Clarksville, TN – On December 8th, 2016 the Clarksville Police Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian being struck on Riverside Drive near the Cookout Restaurant (804 North Second Street). The pedestrian was transported by LifeFlight to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville Tennessee.

It appears he will recover from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call the CPD Traffic Unit at 931.648.0656 or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics