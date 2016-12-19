|
APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Ole Miss Tuesday
Austin Peay (6-6) at Ole Miss (9-2)
Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 | 6:00pm CT
Oxford, MS – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team travels to Ole Miss 6:00pm, Tuesday, for the final nonconference game of the season.
The contest will be a homecoming of sorts for APSU head coach David Midlick, who returns to coach against his alma mater for the first time. Midlick is a 1991 graduate from Ole Miss.Austin Peay enters Tuesday at 6-6, coming off a road defeat at Middle Tennessee, despite leading the defending C-USA champions by one point at halftime. Prior to that, last Wednesday against Kennesaw State, the Govs earned a 68-49 victory over Kennesaw State in the Dunn Center. Senior center Tearra Banks recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds in the game, her fifth double-double of the season.
Banks enters the Ole Miss game needing 11 points to move into the top 15 in all-time scoring at APSU. The lefty from Louisville also ranks second among OVC scorers at 16.4 points per game, while her 56.3 field goal percentage is first in the league and 42nd nationally.
Another Gov, senior forward Beth Rates, is also among the country’s elite when it comes to blocked shots. Rates has totaled 26 blocks in 2016, which is tied for 25th in the nation, and is 14 away from tying Ashley Haynes for third place on the career Austin Peay list.
Ole Miss
After competing against Middle Tennessee’s Rick Insell, Saturday, APSU faces another member of the family – Matt Insell. The son of Rick, Matt enters his fourth season as the head coach of the Rebels where he has a record of 50-56.
This season, Ole Miss has opened the season a high note, currently 9-2 which includes recent wins over Oregon and VCU.
Statistically, the Rebels average 75.5 points per game, while holding opponents to 51.9. Four players average in double figures for Ole Miss – Madinah Muhammed (14.6), Shandricka Sessom (13.2), Erika Sisk (10.1) and Chrishae Rowe (10.0 in two games).
Last Time Against the Rebels
Four Govs finished in double figures when the teams last met December 30th, 2013, led by Tiasha Gray‘s 18 points and six assists, but the effort wasn’t enough as Ole Miss won 99-69 in Oxford.
Game Notes
A force in the paint
Saturday’s contest will be the 100th consecutive game played by senior forward Beth Rates. Rates is also tied for 25th in the nation with 26 blocked shots.
Baker for three
