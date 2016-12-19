APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Ole Miss Tuesday

Austin Peay (6-6) at Ole Miss (9-2)

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 | 6:00pm CT

Oxford, MS | The Pavilion

Oxford, MS – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team travels to Ole Miss 6:00pm, Tuesday, for the final nonconference game of the season.

The contest will be a homecoming of sorts for APSU head coach David Midlick, who returns to coach against his alma mater for the first time. Midlick is a 1991 graduate from Ole Miss.

Banks enters the Ole Miss game needing 11 points to move into the top 15 in all-time scoring at APSU. The lefty from Louisville also ranks second among OVC scorers at 16.4 points per game, while her 56.3 field goal percentage is first in the league and 42nd nationally.

Another Gov, senior forward Beth Rates, is also among the country’s elite when it comes to blocked shots. Rates has totaled 26 blocks in 2016, which is tied for 25th in the nation, and is 14 away from tying Ashley Haynes for third place on the career Austin Peay list.

Ole Miss

After competing against Middle Tennessee’s Rick Insell, Saturday, APSU faces another member of the family – Matt Insell. The son of Rick, Matt enters his fourth season as the head coach of the Rebels where he has a record of 50-56.

This season, Ole Miss has opened the season a high note, currently 9-2 which includes recent wins over Oregon and VCU.

Statistically, the Rebels average 75.5 points per game, while holding opponents to 51.9. Four players average in double figures for Ole Miss – Madinah Muhammed (14.6), Shandricka Sessom (13.2), Erika Sisk (10.1) and Chrishae Rowe (10.0 in two games).

Last Time Against the Rebels

Four Govs finished in double figures when the teams last met December 30th, 2013, led by Tiasha Gray‘s 18 points and six assists, but the effort wasn’t enough as Ole Miss won 99-69 in Oxford.

Game Notes

A force in the paint

Banks has recorded 12 career double-doubles following her big night against KSU, and has led APSU in scoring 17 times throughout her four years.

Baker for three

Redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker returned from injury last season and lit it up front deep, hitting 48 threes with a 37.5 percentage. This season, she has knocked down 17 shots behind the arch, including at least one in her last six games.

Off the bench

Junior center Brianne Alexander has proven to be a threat off the bench, with three double-digit scoring outputs this season, while senior guard Jacey Scott has played 13-plus minutes in her last four games, and finished with a season-high six rebounds against the Owls.

