Austin Peay State University Governors hosts Lipscomb Bisons

Austin Peay (4-7) vs. Lipscomb (5-9)

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team closes out the home portion of its non-conference schedule when the Govs host Lipscomb, 7:00pm, Tuesday at the Dunn Center.

However, the Bisons have been long-range bombers of late, averaging 11.7 three-point field goals per game over their last six contests—five of those contest saw Lipscomb square off against an Ohio Valley Conference foe.

Austin Peay will be hosting Santa’s Village during the game on the second level of the Dunn Center near the Dr. Phil Roe Academic Center, where they will get the opportunity to meet Santa and decorate Krispy Kreme Donuts for Christmas.

Lipscomb Bisons

The Bisons score in bunches, but they also give up quite a few points as well; Lipscomb averages 80.4 ppg but gives up 80.1 ppg. Seven of the Bisons 14 contests in 2016-17 have seen both squads score at least 75 points. Turnovers have been the biggest bane of the Bisons season; Lipscomb is averaging 17.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks 338th out of 351 NCAA teams and ahead of only North Florida among A-Sun teams.

The Bisons have seen their share of Ohio Valley Conference foes, going 3-4 against Belmont, Morehead State, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech and playing home-and-home series against the Bruins, Eagles and Golden Eagles.

Summing Up Evansville

The Purple Aces outscored the Govs in the paint (50-16) and on the break (16-2) in a 77-69 loss, December 17th.

Although Josh Robinson (24 points) made it back-to-back 20-point performances and Assane Diop nearly snared his first career double-double (nine points, 10 boards), the Govs were outshot 54.5 percent-to-39.6 percent and outscored 20-5 over the last 5:38 of the contest.

Last Time Out Against Lipscomb

Chris Horton had one of the best shooting performances in school history, hitting 16-of-17 from the floor on his way to a career-high 37 points in a 92-84 win at Allen Arena, December 20th, 2015. Josh Robinson added a second scoring threat, pouring in 21 points, with the Govs shooting 59.0 percent from the floor as a team.

Nathan Moran (22 points, six rebounds, four assists) paced the Bisons attack, which included 12 three-pointers.

Keep An Eye On

Robinson needs one three-pointer to be among the top-10 in Austin Peay history for career three-pointers.

The Govs have an average turnover margin of plus-9.8 in wins and minus-3.3 in losses.

Austin Peay’s bench was responsible for 37 points, its most against a Division I foe since January 18th, 2014 against Eastern Illinois (34 bench points).

Austin Peay seeks to snap a five-game streak of opponents hitting at least 50 percent from the floor.

