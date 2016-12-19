Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests The Grinch

December 19, 2016 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested The Grinch of Mount Crumpit Sunday night for aggravated burglary.

Deputies were dispatched to Whoville after reports of a suspicious green man dressed in a partial Santa costume was seen lurking around homes with Christmas trees and chimneys.

Several residents of Whoville reported items missing from their homes. Toys, gifts, food, candy, cookies, and dog items.

The Grinch

As deputies patrolled the neighborhood, the Grinch was seen leaving the Mayor’s home with several large bags filled with the missing items and the Mayor’s Christmas tree.  

The Grinch was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

His bond was set at one million whomolians.

The Grinch

The GrinchName: The Grinch

Gender: M
Race: Who
Address: Mount Crumpit
Charged With: Aggravated Burglary
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: One Million Whomolians

One Response to “Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests The Grinch”

  1. Nick Branson Says:
    December 20th, 2016 at 11:49 am

    Dammit cops! You’re messing up the story! He is supposed to learn his lesson and change after witnessing the magic of Christmas!

