Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests The Grinch

Montgomery County, TN – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested The Grinch of Mount Crumpit Sunday night for aggravated burglary.

Deputies were dispatched to Whoville after reports of a suspicious green man dressed in a partial Santa costume was seen lurking around homes with Christmas trees and chimneys.

Several residents of Whoville reported items missing from their homes. Toys, gifts, food, candy, cookies, and dog items.

As deputies patrolled the neighborhood, the Grinch was seen leaving the Mayor’s home with several large bags filled with the missing items and the Mayor’s Christmas tree.

The Grinch was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

His bond was set at one million whomolians.

The Grinch

Name: The Grinch

Gender: M

Race: Who

Address: Mount Crumpit

Charged With: Aggravated Burglary

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: One Million Whomolians

Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics