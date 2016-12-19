A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee receives $10,000+ donation from 100+ Women Who Care

Nashville, TN – A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee (ASAFMT) has received a $10,200 donation from 100+ Women Who Care of Middle Tennessee.

This local chapter of the 100+ Women Who Care chose the Foundation for their quarterly donation in order to support the family planning efforts of A Step Ahead Foundation’s mission.

“We completed a grant application and Dr. Hall submitted it in the fall of 2016. After three not-for-profits made their presentation at the November meeting, the women voted and we won the vote that night. Each member of 100+ Women writes a check directly to the charity and those were the checks presented to us!” said Dowdle.

A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle TN is a new non-profit whose mission is to improve educational, economic, and health outcomes for women and their children in Middle Tennessee. The Foundation is currently working with the Neighborhood Health clinics to provide free long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), such as IUDs and contraceptive implants, to women with little or no insurance coverage.

A Step Ahead uses their funds to cover any expenses that insurance will not. With the $10,200 donation from 100+ Women Who Care, the Foundation hopes to reduce the alarming rate of unintended pregnancies in the Nashville/Davidson County area, which is currently at 50%.

About A Step Ahead Foundation

A Step Ahead Foundation was founded in Memphis, TN in 2011 by Claudia Haltom, a former Juvenile Court Judicial Magistrate who saw firsthand the effect poverty had on women (and their families) that were unable to access reliable birth control.

Since then, several affiliate organizations have sprung up across the state in West, East, and Middle Tennessee with the goal to prevent unplanned pregnancies. Since May 2016, A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee has served over 70 women.

Visit www.astepaheadmiddletn.org or call 615.671.7837 (STEP) for more information about A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Sections

Topics