American Red Cross in need of Blood and Platelet Donors

Nashville, TN – As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Millions of people are expected to take to the roads, rail and air to celebrate the season, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in blood and platelet donations.

As a special thank you for taking the time to donate, those who come out to give December 22nd through January 8th will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Mario Sedlock, director of donor recruitment of the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

12/26/2016: 10:30am – 4:30pm

1/2/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

1/9/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

St Stephen Catholic Church, 1698 Canton Road Cadiz, KY 42211

1/3/2017: 11:00am – 5:00pm

Byrd Health Clinic, 7973 Strike Boulevard, Fort Campbell, KY 42223

1/6/2017: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Highway 70 E. Dickson, TN 37055

1/12/2017: 12:30pm – 5:30pm

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer. Volunteers with flexible schedules are needed to support blood collection in the areas of: greeter and canteen specialists in most areas; and warehouse and transportation specialists in selected areas.

Volunteer greeters assist with blood drive registration. Volunteer canteen specialists assist with distributing snacks to blood donors. Warehouse volunteers assist with packaging blood drive supplies and transportation specialists play a very important role by transporting blood and blood products.

For more information and to apply for a greeter, canteen, warehouse or transportation volunteer specialist position, visit: http://www.redcross.org/volunteer

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

