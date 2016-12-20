Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Govs falter at Ole Miss Rebels

December 20, 2016 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Basketball - Austin Peay State UniversityOxford, MS – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team put up a strong defensive effort, Tuesday at the The Pavilion, but fell on the wrong end of a 66-38 decision at Ole Miss.

The Governors forced the Rebels to commit 14 turnovers and held them to under 50 percent shooting from the field (45.6).

Austin Peay Women's Basketball falls to Old Miss Tuesday night, 66-38. (APSU Sports Information)

The total is below the Rebels season average, who came into the game scoring 75.5 points per game.

APSU narrowed the gap to 11 points at the 5:23 mark of the third period thanks to a 8-2 run capped off by a layup from senior center Tearra Banks.

Banks led the Govs with 13 points, the 18th time in her career she has led Austin Peay in scoring. It’s also the 12th double-digit point total this season for Banks.

Game Notes

With her 13 points, Banks moves into the top 15 in all-time scoring at Austin Peay with 1,072 career points, passing Jasmine Rayner on the list.

Off the bench, freshman guard Nieja Crawford scored eight points, including going 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

In addition, junior center Brianne Alexander played solid minutes off the bench, finishing with seven points and a team-high six rebounds.

Austin Peay recorded more assists than the Rebels, a 9-4 advantage.

Up Next for APSU

The Govs will take the remainder of the week off for Christmas, then return to action in the first Ohio Valley Conference game at home against Morehead State, 7:00pm, December 29th.


