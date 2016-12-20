Clarksville Gas and Water reports Talley Drive Water Outage and Road Closure

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will turn off water service at 4:30pm on Talley Drive from Conroy Avenue to Crossland Avenue to repair a water main leak.

The water outage will affect residents along Talley Drive, Baker Street and the Veteran’s Plaza offices located on the Talley Drive side of the plaza.

Low water pressure may also affect area residents.

Talley Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning at 3:00pm from Conroy Avenue to Veteran’s Plaza to allow for the repair work.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 10:30pm.

