Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces tickets now on sale for Fifth Annual Chocolate Affair

Clarksville, TN – Join Clarksville Parks and Recreation for this year’s Chocolate Affair on Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center located at 1190 Cumberland Drive. The event will feature sweet and savory samples from over 20 local and national businesses.

Two event times are available.

Family-friendly entertainers and activities will fill the 2:00pm-4:00pm event, while an adult soiree with dancing and a cash bar will round out the evening event from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Tickets are $15.00 per person and are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cityofclarksville.com/chocolate or in person at Clarksville Parks and Recreation, located at 102 Public Square.

Interested in participating as a vendor? Don’t pass up this fabulous opportunity to let your business shine! Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/chocolate to find out more and apply online. Applications must be received by December 23rd.

