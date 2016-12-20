|
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control receives PetSmart Grant
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is pleased to be the recipient of a $10,000.00 PetSmart Charities grant. This grant provides emergency medical funds for the 56 dogs that were rescued from a house fire in November.
“PetSmart Charities continues to be a great partner and supporter of our facility,” stated Animal Control Director Jeanette Farrell.“Of the 56 dogs that were rescued from the house fire, only one remains under veterinary care, but many of the others received medical care and have acquired significant vet bills,” said Farrell.
“We appreciate PetSmart recognizing the needs of these animals and their willingness to help provide them the care they deserve!” stated Farrell.
About PetSmart Charities
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that saves the lives of homeless pets. More than 400,000 pets find homes each year through its adoption program in all PetSmart stores and sponsored adoption events. PetSmart Charities grants more money to directly help pets in need than any other animal welfare group in North America, with a focus on funding spay/neuter services that help communities solve pet overpopulation.
PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization, separate from PetSmart, Inc.
About Montgomery County Animal Control
The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.
You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCACC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control
