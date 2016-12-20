|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Packages Stolen from Homes
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying the person responsible for thefts that occurred in the Hidden Springs subdivision.
Two homes in the 1100 block of Meachem Drive had packages stolen off their front porch.
The first theft occurred on Sunday, December 17th, at 2:35pm. The suspect is seen on video surveillance approaching the home and removing a package left on the front porch.
The second theft occurred sometime between Sunday, December 17th, at 1:45pm and Monday December 18th, at 6:00pm. The homeowner received a notification that three packages had been delivered to his home. However upon his arrival the packages were missing.
Items stolen from the second home include an UGG bomber jacket, North Face jacket, Kuhl tactical pants and vest, and other clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611 or call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the Crime Stoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
