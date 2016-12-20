Nashville Sounds 2017 Baseball Schedule

40th Anniversary Season Begins April 6th with Home Opener April 11th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its 2017 Pacific Coast League schedule, complete with home and away times for all 142 games.

The 2017 season represents the 40th in club history after beginning play in 1978 in the Southern League. The 40th Anniversary (40th Anniversary logo is attached) season begins Thursday, April 6th when the Sounds travel to Round Rock, Texas for a five-game series with American Southern Division rival, the Round Rock Express.

“We’re thrilled about the team’s 40th anniversary season and third at First Tennessee Park,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “Our staff is working hard to create an exciting promotional schedule that will highlight the rich history of 40 years of Sounds baseball in Nashville.”

Notable dates include home games on Easter (April 16th), Mother’s Day (May 14th), Memorial Day (May 29th) and Father’s Day (June 18th). The Sounds are on the road for the fourth of July and Labor Day.

The Sounds annual Independence Day celebration will take place on Monday, July 3rd when they host the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Last year’s celebration drew 11,759 fans – the largest crowd in First Tennessee Park history.

Twenty-three (23) day games litter the Sounds schedule, including seven at First Tennessee Park. The first home day game is scheduled for Sunday, April 16th against Colorado Springs.

First Tennessee Park will host 34 weekend games, including 10 Friday, 12 Saturday and 12 Sunday games.

A total of ten homestands make up the 71-game home schedule. The final homestand of 2017 spans 12 games from August 19th-31st, and is also the longest of the season.

Multiple three-city trips highlight the team’s road schedule. From June 1st-11th, the Sounds visit the Iowa Cubs, Omaha Storm Chasers and Memphis Redbirds as part of an 11-game road trip. The longest trip of the season comes immediately after the All-Star break. The 12-game trip features stops against the Storm Chasers, Cubs and New Orleans Baby Cakes.

A full 2017 promotional schedule will be released in February. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in March.

The 2017 season will be the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

