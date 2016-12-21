28 APSU students selected for Who’s Who Among Students

Clarksville, TN – Twenty-eight Austin Peay State University students were recently selected for inclusion in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges for the 2016-2017 academic year.

These 28 individuals will be officially recognized at the Student Organization and Leader Awards on April 19th, at Austin Peay.

For more than 83 years, Who’s Who Among Students has annually honored outstanding campus leaders for their scholastic and community achievements.

APSU is among the more than 2,000 institutions of higher learning that nominate students each year for the national Who’s Who program.

This year’s selected Austin Peay students include:

Sara A. Alexander, Clarksville.

Erica L. Brotherton, Erin.

Eden E. Buchanan, Jackson.

Jordan L. Burns, Clarksville.

Tasleem Chaney, Clarksville.

Lauren S. Cottle, Clarksville.

Mason C. Devers, Clarksville.

Margaret E. Dillard, Greenbrier.

Melanie S. Elliott, Clarksville.

Audrey T. Fulton, Springfield.

Claudia B. Gundersen, Jackson.

Amber M. James, Arlington.

Rony M. Jfouf-Ibrahim, Clarksville.

Jordanne A. Keith, Clarksville.

Elizabeth F. Kelly, White House.

Amber J. Kent, Kingsport.

Duane T. Kessler, Clarksville.

Lillian Long, Clarksville.

Celeste D. Malone, Murfreesboro.

Austin J. Mckain, Clarksville.

Faith M. Merriweather, Medon.

Laura R. Nichols, Clarksville.

Brandi L. Phillips, Clarksville.

Aristeo S. Ruiz, Clarksville.

Carrie M. Taylor, Clarksville.

Katherine C. Tripp, Clarksville.

Alton R. Walker, McMinnville.

Shynesia L. Wofford, Clarksville.

Who’s Who Among American Universities and Colleges is considered one of the most prestigious awards the academic community can bestow. For more information, contact Gregory R. Singleton, APSU associate vice president and dean of students, at singletong@apsu.edu.

