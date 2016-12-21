|
APSU Athletes post 2.922 GPA for Fall Semester
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Eleven Austin Peay State University athletics’ teams surpassed the 3.0 grade point average during the fall semester highlighted by a department-high 3.875 GPA from the women’s tennis team as announced Tuesday.
Women’s golf followed women’s tennis with a 3.626 GPA, while volleyball posted a 3.453 GPA. Tennis also posted the top GPA in a men’s sport with a 3.286 GPA with men’s cross country and baseball following with 3.109 and 3.078 GPAs respectively.Also posting a 3.0 GPA were women’s basketball (3.179), women’s cross country (3.349), men’s golf (3.008), women’s soccer (3.429) and softball (3.157).
The department posted its third-straight semester with a 2.90 GPA, a 2.99 GPA, or better and the fall semester’s mark was the seventh best in department history.
In its last 18 semesters – dating back to the Spring 2008 term – Austin Peay has posted a 2.90 GPA or better 13 times.
The APSU athletics department will announce its complete honor roll list, Thursday, with 180 student-athletes earning at least athletics director honor roll honors for the semester.
