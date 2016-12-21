APSU Men’s Basketball on the road Wednesday to face #16 Indiana

Austin Peay (4-8) at #16 Indiana (9-2)

Wednesday, December 22nd, 2016 | 6:00pm CT

Bloomington, IN | Assembly Hall

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team closes out the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a trip to Bloomington to take on No. 16 Indiana, 6:00pm CT, at Assembly Hall.

The Governors have been shooting it well of late (45.4 percent over the last six games), but have struggled stopping opponents (55.4 percent opponent field goal percentage during the same stretch) and will face a Hoosier squad that is shooting 51.0 percent as a team in 2016-17.

Josh Robinson will be the focal point for the Govs offensively.

The junior from St. Louis is averaging 24.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.3 apg and 2.0 three-pointers per game over his last three contests, hitting 42.6 percent from the floor.

Scouting the Hoosiers

Unbeaten in eight games at Assembly Hall, Indiana is averaging a robust 88.1 points per game and shooting better than 50 percent from the floor for the season. The Governors will be the third Ohio Valley Conference school to make the trip to Bloomington this season; SIU Edwardsville (83-60) and Southeast Missouri (93-55) fell on December 2nd and December 4th, respectively.

Thomas Bryant, one of four Hoosiers averaging in double figures (12.4 ppg) leads a rebounding contingent (8.1 rpg) that’s outrebounding opponents by 15 boards per night.

Summing up Lipscomb

Five Governors scored in double figures but Lipscomb shot 60 percent from the floor in a 99-85 shootout at the Dunn Center. After trailing by as many as 14 in the first half, the Governors hit 11 straight shots early in the second half to briefly retake the lead before a late Lipscomb run put the game out of reach.

Last Time Out Against Indiana

Indiana hit two-thirds of its shots (40-for-60) and scored 29 points in transition, with Yogi Ferrell’s 22 points leading five Hoosiers in double figures in a 102-76 win at Assembly Hall, December 16th, 2015. The Governors hit nearly 50 percent of their shots (29-for-60), with four scoring in double figures, but surrendered 16 three-pointers in defeat.

Keep An Eye On

Austin Peay seeks to snap a five-game streak of opponents hitting at least 50 percent from the floor.

Robinson needs 41 points to move into APSU’s top-20 all-time and is five three-pointers away from passing Vincent Brooks for ninth all-time.

Indiana owns the nation’s largest rebounding margin (15.0 per game) and is one of just 13 Division I schools shooting better than 50 percent per contest (51.0 percent).

