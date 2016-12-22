|
180 APSU Athletes earn Fall Semester Academic Honors
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – For the fourth consecutive semester, more than half of Austin Peay State University’s athletes received academic recognition following the recently concluded spring semester.
The department saw 180 athletes named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, each earning a minimum 3.0 grade-point average during the semester. That amounted to more than 53 percent of the department’s near-record 335 athletes earning academic recognition from the department.
It is the fourth consecutive semester the department has seen more than 50 percent of its athletes post a 3.0 or better GPA.Ninety-five athletes will receive recognition on the university’s Dean’s List, finishing the fall semester with a minimum 3.5 GPA.
In addition, 33 athletes posted an unblemished 4.0 GPA and will be recognized on the university’s President’s List.
Five teams posted their highest percentage of team members on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll in four seasons: football, volleyball, baseball, women’s golf and women’s tennis.
A complete listing of the Fall 2016 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows on the next page. Individuals named to the Austin Peay Dean’s List and President’s List also are noted.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University athletes. To earn recognition athletes must achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.
Fall 2016 Austin Peay Academic Honor Roll
All athletes listed below were named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0 GPA), in addition those student-athlete’s named to Austin Peay’s Dean’s List and President’s List are noted as follows: (DL) – Dean’s List (3.5 undergraduate GPA), (PL) – President’s List (4.0 GPA), * – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
BASEBALL
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CHEERLEADING
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
DANCE
FOOTBALL
MEN’S GOLF
WOMEN’S GOLF
SOCCER
SOFTBALL
MEN’S TENNIS
WOMEN’S TENNIS
TRACK & FIELD
VOLLEYBALL
