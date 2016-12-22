Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


180 APSU Athletes earn Fall Semester Academic Honors

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – For the fourth consecutive semester, more than half of Austin Peay State University’s athletes received academic recognition following the recently concluded spring semester.

The department saw 180 athletes named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, each earning a minimum 3.0 grade-point average during the semester. That amounted to more than 53 percent of the department’s near-record 335 athletes earning academic recognition from the department.

It is the fourth consecutive semester the department has seen more than 50 percent of its athletes post a 3.0 or better GPA.

180 Austin Peay Athletes earn Fall Semester Academic Honors. (APSU Sports Information)

Ninety-five athletes will receive recognition on the university’s Dean’s List, finishing the fall semester with a minimum 3.5 GPA.

In addition, 33 athletes posted an unblemished 4.0 GPA and will be recognized on the university’s President’s List.

Five teams posted their highest percentage of team members on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll in four seasons: football, volleyball, baseball, women’s golf and women’s tennis.

A complete listing of the Fall 2016 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows on the next page. Individuals named to the Austin Peay Dean’s List and President’s List also are noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University athletes. To earn recognition athletes must achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

Fall 2016 Austin Peay Academic Honor Roll

All athletes listed below were named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0 GPA), in addition those student-athlete’s named to Austin Peay’s Dean’s List and President’s List are noted as follows: (DL) – Dean’s List (3.5 undergraduate GPA), (PL) – President’s List (4.0 GPA), * – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

BASEBALL
Cayce Bredlau
Andrew Flaherty (PL)
Garrett Giovannelli (DL)
Jordan Harmon (DL)
Ricky Heagarty
Tyler Hubbard (DL)
Landon Kelly
David Martinez (DL)
Zach Neff
Brett Newberg
Levi Primasing
Max Remy (DL)
Josh Rye (DL)
Alex Sala (DL)
Ryan Selner
Josh Shrouder
John Sparks
Tyler Thompson (DL)
Ross Walker (DL)
Nick Walker
Imani Willis
Kyle Wilson (DL)
Jordan Witcig (PL)
Cody Young

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Domas Budrys
Jartavious Dobbs
Zach Glotta (DL)
Tre’ Ivory
Chris Stocks

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Falon Baker (PL)
Tearra Banks (DL)
Nieja Crawford
Sydney Gooch (DL)
Ant’Treasia Patton
Shelbe Piggie
Beth Rates
Madison Rich (PL)
April Rivers (PL)
Jacey Scott

CHEERLEADING
George Bezold (PL)
Raquel Black
Caleb Edwards
Courtney Johnson (DL)
Natalie Johnson (PL)
Erica Lester (PL)
Jon Reed (DL)
Kylie Simerly (PL)
Khari Turner (DL)
Mark Wilson
Jonathon Woods

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Daniel Hamm (DL)
Kyle Harmon (DL)
Hezron Kiptoo (DL)
Martin Rejman (PL)
Nash Young

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Sarah Carpenter
Sarah Eskildon (DL)
Unjala Lester (PL)
Sarah-Emily Woodward* (DL)

DANCE
Taylor Brentari
Megan Cundiff (DL)
Kimberly Cunningham (PL)
Sierra Hines (PL)
Alexandria Jones
Alexis Larkin
Taylor Vanders

FOOTBALL
Josh Alexander
Neonta Alexander
Noah Beeler (DL)
Logan Birchfield (DL)
Jermer Braswell
Juantarius Bryant
Terrius Callahan
Rashaan Coleman (DL)
Javaughn Craig
Brady Dorris
Max Ewoldt (DL)
Zeandre Floyd
Dontavious Fort-Merriweather
Julian Franklin
Matthew Gayle
Jarrett Giacchino
Byron Glass
Alexander Harrelson
Michael Hoover
Reagan Hyde
Kaylon Johnson
Mickey Macius (DL)
Jalen Marsalis (DL)
Connor Massey (DL)
Nico Mays
Isaiah McDaniel (DL)
Tyler Miles (DL)
Jeremiah Mitchell
Trevor Morehead
Kendall Morris
Jule Pace
Justin Roberson
Gino Roberson (DL)
Ryan Rockensuess
Trey Salisbury
Rodney Saulsberry
Hunter Schmeisser
Tyler Schneider
Gunnar Scholato
Corey Simmons
Ryan Sinkler
Gorel Soumare
Jaison Williams

MEN’S GOLF
Michael Busse
Erik Hedberg (PL)
Austin Lancaster
Samuel Lopez (DL)
Alex Vegh (DL)

WOMEN’S GOLF
Amber Bosworth (DL)
Morgan Gardner (DL)
Ashton Goodley (PL)
Taylor Goodley (PL)
Morgan Kauffman (DL)
AnnaMichelle Moore
Kelsey Schutt (DL)
Meghann Stamps (PL)

SOCCER
Brianna Avitabile (DL)
Amber Bateman (DL)
Kate Carney (PL)
Katie Constantino (DL)
Ann Peyton Diffenbaugh (DL)
McKenzie Dixon (PL)
Maggie Ethridge
Gina Fabbro (DL)
Melody Fisher
Isabel Holmes
Morgan Jackson
Mary Ruth Locastro (DL)
Pamela Pardo (DL)
Renee Semaan (DL)
Jennifer Smith (DL)
Lindsey Todd
Taylor White (DL)
Nicole Wojcik (PL)

SOFTBALL
Kacy Acree (PL)
Rikki Arkansas (DL)
Kelsey Gross (DL)
Chandler Groves
Cassidy Hale (DL)
Autumn Hanners
Alexis Hill (PL)
Brett Jackson (DL)
Haley Marschall (DL)
Courtney Miles (DL)
Emily Moore (PL)
Savanna Oliver
Hannah Thompson (DL)

MEN’S TENNIS
Aleh Drobysh (PL)
Manuel Montenegro (PL)
Almantas Ozelis (DL)
Hunter Sanders (DL)
Chad Woodham

WOMEN’S TENNIS
Ana Albertson (DL)
Brittney Covington (PL)
Isabela Jovanovic (PL)
Helena Kuppig (DL)
Claudia Yanes Garcia (PL)
Lidia Yanes Garcia (PL)

TRACK & FIELD
Jada Allen
Jala Allen
Amia Butler
Sarah Carpenter
Mallory Crawford
Nia Gibbs-Francis (PL)
Dascha Hix
Demi Nicolozakes (DL)
Gretchen Rosch (DL)
Keyondria Ross (DL)
Sonja White (PL)
Ashleigh Woods
Sarah-Emily Woodward* (DL)

VOLLEYBALL
MiMi Arrington (DL)
Logan Carger (DL)
Sammie Ebright (DL)
Cecily Gable (PL)
Ginny Gerig
Jenna Panning
Kristen Stucker (PL)
Kaylee Taff (DL)
Kaitlyn Teeter
Alexandria Thornton
Christina White


