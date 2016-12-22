180 APSU Athletes earn Fall Semester Academic Honors

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – For the fourth consecutive semester, more than half of Austin Peay State University’s athletes received academic recognition following the recently concluded spring semester.

The department saw 180 athletes named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, each earning a minimum 3.0 grade-point average during the semester. That amounted to more than 53 percent of the department’s near-record 335 athletes earning academic recognition from the department.

It is the fourth consecutive semester the department has seen more than 50 percent of its athletes post a 3.0 or better GPA.

In addition, 33 athletes posted an unblemished 4.0 GPA and will be recognized on the university’s President’s List.

Five teams posted their highest percentage of team members on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll in four seasons: football, volleyball, baseball, women’s golf and women’s tennis.

A complete listing of the Fall 2016 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows on the next page. Individuals named to the Austin Peay Dean’s List and President’s List also are noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University athletes. To earn recognition athletes must achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

Fall 2016 Austin Peay Academic Honor Roll

All athletes listed below were named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0 GPA), in addition those student-athlete’s named to Austin Peay’s Dean’s List and President’s List are noted as follows: (DL) – Dean’s List (3.5 undergraduate GPA), (PL) – President’s List (4.0 GPA), * – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

BASEBALL

Cayce Bredlau

Andrew Flaherty (PL)

Garrett Giovannelli (DL)

Jordan Harmon (DL)

Ricky Heagarty

Tyler Hubbard (DL)

Landon Kelly

David Martinez (DL)

Zach Neff

Brett Newberg

Levi Primasing

Max Remy (DL)

Josh Rye (DL)

Alex Sala (DL)

Ryan Selner

Josh Shrouder

John Sparks

Tyler Thompson (DL)

Ross Walker (DL)

Nick Walker

Imani Willis

Kyle Wilson (DL)

Jordan Witcig (PL)

Cody Young

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Domas Budrys

Jartavious Dobbs

Zach Glotta (DL)

Tre’ Ivory

Chris Stocks

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Falon Baker (PL)

Tearra Banks (DL)

Nieja Crawford

Sydney Gooch (DL)

Ant’Treasia Patton

Shelbe Piggie

Beth Rates

Madison Rich (PL)

April Rivers (PL)

Jacey Scott

CHEERLEADING

George Bezold (PL)

Raquel Black

Caleb Edwards

Courtney Johnson (DL)

Natalie Johnson (PL)

Erica Lester (PL)

Jon Reed (DL)

Kylie Simerly (PL)

Khari Turner (DL)

Mark Wilson

Jonathon Woods

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Daniel Hamm (DL)

Kyle Harmon (DL)

Hezron Kiptoo (DL)

Martin Rejman (PL)

Nash Young

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Sarah Carpenter

Sarah Eskildon (DL)

Unjala Lester (PL)

Sarah-Emily Woodward* (DL)

DANCE

Taylor Brentari

Megan Cundiff (DL)

Kimberly Cunningham (PL)

Sierra Hines (PL)

Alexandria Jones

Alexis Larkin

Taylor Vanders

FOOTBALL

Josh Alexander

Neonta Alexander

Noah Beeler (DL)

Logan Birchfield (DL)

Jermer Braswell

Juantarius Bryant

Terrius Callahan

Rashaan Coleman (DL)

Javaughn Craig

Brady Dorris

Max Ewoldt (DL)

Zeandre Floyd

Dontavious Fort-Merriweather

Julian Franklin

Matthew Gayle

Jarrett Giacchino

Byron Glass

Alexander Harrelson

Michael Hoover

Reagan Hyde

Kaylon Johnson

Mickey Macius (DL)

Jalen Marsalis (DL)

Connor Massey (DL)

Nico Mays

Isaiah McDaniel (DL)

Tyler Miles (DL)

Jeremiah Mitchell

Trevor Morehead

Kendall Morris

Jule Pace

Justin Roberson

Gino Roberson (DL)

Ryan Rockensuess

Trey Salisbury

Rodney Saulsberry

Hunter Schmeisser

Tyler Schneider

Gunnar Scholato

Corey Simmons

Ryan Sinkler

Gorel Soumare

Jaison Williams

MEN’S GOLF

Michael Busse

Erik Hedberg (PL)

Austin Lancaster

Samuel Lopez (DL)

Alex Vegh (DL)

WOMEN’S GOLF

Amber Bosworth (DL)

Morgan Gardner (DL)

Ashton Goodley (PL)

Taylor Goodley (PL)

Morgan Kauffman (DL)

AnnaMichelle Moore

Kelsey Schutt (DL)

Meghann Stamps (PL)

SOCCER

Brianna Avitabile (DL)

Amber Bateman (DL)

Kate Carney (PL)

Katie Constantino (DL)

Ann Peyton Diffenbaugh (DL)

McKenzie Dixon (PL)

Maggie Ethridge

Gina Fabbro (DL)

Melody Fisher

Isabel Holmes

Morgan Jackson

Mary Ruth Locastro (DL)

Pamela Pardo (DL)

Renee Semaan (DL)

Jennifer Smith (DL)

Lindsey Todd

Taylor White (DL)

Nicole Wojcik (PL)

SOFTBALL

Kacy Acree (PL)

Rikki Arkansas (DL)

Kelsey Gross (DL)

Chandler Groves

Cassidy Hale (DL)

Autumn Hanners

Alexis Hill (PL)

Brett Jackson (DL)

Haley Marschall (DL)

Courtney Miles (DL)

Emily Moore (PL)

Savanna Oliver

Hannah Thompson (DL)

MEN’S TENNIS

Aleh Drobysh (PL)

Manuel Montenegro (PL)

Almantas Ozelis (DL)

Hunter Sanders (DL)

Chad Woodham

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ana Albertson (DL)

Brittney Covington (PL)

Isabela Jovanovic (PL)

Helena Kuppig (DL)

Claudia Yanes Garcia (PL)

Lidia Yanes Garcia (PL)

TRACK & FIELD

Jada Allen

Jala Allen

Amia Butler

Sarah Carpenter

Mallory Crawford

Nia Gibbs-Francis (PL)

Dascha Hix

Demi Nicolozakes (DL)

Gretchen Rosch (DL)

Keyondria Ross (DL)

Sonja White (PL)

Ashleigh Woods

Sarah-Emily Woodward* (DL)

VOLLEYBALL

MiMi Arrington (DL)

Logan Carger (DL)

Sammie Ebright (DL)

Cecily Gable (PL)

Ginny Gerig

Jenna Panning

Kristen Stucker (PL)

Kaylee Taff (DL)

Kaitlyn Teeter

Alexandria Thornton

Christina White

