AAA says Celebrate The Holidays Safely By Planning Ahead

Tow to Go service available December 23rd – January 1st

Knoxville, TN – More than 103 million Americans will travel for the year-end holidays including a record number by car (93.6 million). When you add the accompanying holiday celebrations, that record number of motorists will face an increased threat of impaired driving next week.

AAA and Budweiser urge everyone to plan ahead if they will be celebrating with alcohol. This means choosing a designated driver, calling a cab, staying where you are celebrating or finding another safe way home like the Tow to Go program.

“This next week is usually the busiest time of the year for Tow to Go, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

For those that don’t plan ahead, Tow to Go will be there to provide a safe way home. AAA members and non-members can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime Friday, December 23rd through 6:00am on Monday, January 2nd. AAA will then safely transport them and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays.

It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow to Go to help keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

Tow to Go Service Area Phone Number FL, GA, TN and NE (Omaha and Lincoln only) 855.2.TOW.2.GO or 855.286.9246

Tow to Go Guidelines:

Confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Nebraska (Omaha and Lincoln only)

Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers have been cosponsors of the program since its inception in 1998. Not only has the company provided funding for the service, it has also worked with local bars and restaurants throughout Florida, Georgia and Tennessee to help educate servers on the importance of not over-serving their customers.

About Anheuser-Busch

For nearly three decades, Anheuser-Busch and its nationwide network of 600 wholesalers have invested more than $1 billion in national advertising campaigns and community-based programs to encourage responsible drinking and prevent underage drinking and drunk driving.

For more information on these efforts and the progress being made in fighting underage drinking and drunk driving, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

About Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation

Established by AAA – The Auto Club Group in 2010, Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation, Inc. (ACGTSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and public charity dedicated to producing a significant and continuous reduction in traffic crashes, injuries and deaths in the communities targeted by its efforts.

ACGTSF provides programs, education and outreach to increase public awareness about the importance of traffic safety and improve driving behavior. ACGTSF is funded by voluntary, tax-deductible contributions from organizations and individuals who support ACGTSF’s purpose. Visit www.AAA.com/foundation for more information.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, travel, insurance and financial services offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 56 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety.

About AAA’s Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast

AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit. The London-based business information provider teamed with AAA in 2009 to jointly analyze travel trends during major holidays. AAA has been reporting on holiday travel trends for more than two decades. The complete AAA/IHS 2016 year-end holiday travel forecast can be found here.

