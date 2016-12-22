Montgomery County Holiday Closures

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th, for the Christmas holiday.

Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled.

In addition, Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s holiday closure schedule will be as follows.

Bi-County Holiday Closure Schedule

Saturday, December 24th – Landfill Scales and Convenience Centers close at Noon

Sunday, December 25th – Landfill and Convenience Centers Closed

Monday, December 26th – Landfill Scales and Administrative Offices Closed

Convenience Centers will be open regular hours.

Have a safe and happy holiday!

