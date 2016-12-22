|
Montgomery County Holiday Closures
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th, for the Christmas holiday.
Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled.
In addition, Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s holiday closure schedule will be as follows.
Bi-County Holiday Closure Schedule
Saturday, December 24th – Landfill Scales and Convenience Centers close at Noon
Sunday, December 25th – Landfill and Convenience Centers Closed
Monday, December 26th – Landfill Scales and Administrative Offices Closed
Convenience Centers will be open regular hours.
Have a safe and happy holiday!
