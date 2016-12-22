Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Bikers Who Care play Secret Santa

December 22, 2016 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – The Christmas spirit was in full force over the weekend as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Bikers Who Care (BWC) passed out cash to unsuspecting residents.

Deputy Jonathan Inman and Ethan Moss, along with Billy Hughes, Tony Janusas, and Jerry Ashworth with the BWC distributed $2000 to citizens on Saturday. They stopped motorist or shoppers and gave them $100.00 each in cash.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Bikers Who Care had out cash to Clarksville residents.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Bikers Who Care had out cash to Clarksville residents.


Money for the event is donated by the BWC and an anonymous donor.

The BWC holds fundraisers throughout the year to support other charitable causes, like Dream Factory’s Camp Rainbow.

“We appreciate the BWC for giving us the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Sandra Brandon, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “We hope this event will become an annual tradition for the BWC and local law enforcement.”

Photos


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives