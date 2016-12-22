Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Bikers Who Care play Secret Santa

Montgomery County, TN – The Christmas spirit was in full force over the weekend as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Bikers Who Care (BWC) passed out cash to unsuspecting residents.

Deputy Jonathan Inman and Ethan Moss, along with Billy Hughes, Tony Janusas, and Jerry Ashworth with the BWC distributed $2000 to citizens on Saturday. They stopped motorist or shoppers and gave them $100.00 each in cash.

The BWC holds fundraisers throughout the year to support other charitable causes, like Dream Factory’s Camp Rainbow.

“We appreciate the BWC for giving us the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Sandra Brandon, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “We hope this event will become an annual tradition for the BWC and local law enforcement.”

