|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Holiday Closures Newer: Tennessee Consumer Affairs Offers Holiday Scam Prevention Tips »
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Bikers Who Care play Secret Santa
Montgomery County, TN – The Christmas spirit was in full force over the weekend as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Bikers Who Care (BWC) passed out cash to unsuspecting residents.
Deputy Jonathan Inman and Ethan Moss, along with Billy Hughes, Tony Janusas, and Jerry Ashworth with the BWC distributed $2000 to citizens on Saturday. They stopped motorist or shoppers and gave them $100.00 each in cash.
Money for the event is donated by the BWC and an anonymous donor.
The BWC holds fundraisers throughout the year to support other charitable causes, like Dream Factory’s Camp Rainbow.
“We appreciate the BWC for giving us the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Sandra Brandon, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “We hope this event will become an annual tradition for the BWC and local law enforcement.”
Photos
SectionsNews
TopicsBikers who Care, Billy Hughes, BWC, Christmas, Ethan Moss, Jerry Ashworth, Jonathan Inman, MCSO, Montgomery County, MOntgomery County Sheriff's Office, Sandra Brandon, Tony Janusas
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2016 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed