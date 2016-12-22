|
Tennessee Consumer Affairs Offers Holiday Scam Prevention Tips
Nashville, TN – While the holidays are a season of giving and well wishes for most, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Consumer Affairs warns consumers that scammers often use this time of year to prey upon the good cheer of others.
“Don’t let scammers steal the joy from your holiday season,” said TDCI Consumer Protection Director Cynthia Wiel. “Guard your personal information carefully and stay informed of the latest schemes and swindles. Remember, ‘if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is’ remains one of the best guidelines when it comes to avoiding scams.”
Tennesseans can fight back against scam artists by taking these basic precautions:
Many holiday scams involve phishing. Phishing is the act of tricking consumers into revealing information or performing actions they wouldn’t normally do online using phony email or social media posts. Cyberscammers tailor their emails and social messages with holiday themes in the hopes of tricking recipients into revealing personal information.
The Division of Consumer Affairs encourages consumers to be familiar with these common holiday scams:
For more consumer resources, or to file a complaint, contact the TDCI Division of Consumer Affairs at 800.342.8385 or visit WeHelpConsumers.tn.gov.
About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) protects the interests of consumers while providing fair, efficient oversight and a level field of competition for a broad array of industries and professionals doing business in Tennessee. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Consumer Affairs, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, Tennessee Corrections Institute, and TennCare Oversight.
