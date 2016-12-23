CDE Lightband Winter Energy Savings Tips

Clarksville, TN – For most residents, Winter is the time of year they will see the greatest increase in their electric bill. Heating and water heating are the largest contributors to that increase in usage.

To help keep your usage (and your bills) low, here are a few no-cost, or low-cost tips that CDE Lightband recommends.

Winter Energy Savings Tips

Adjust Your Thermostat

Ideal setting is 68 degrees. Each degree above that is estimated 3%-5% in your bill.

Take Advantage of your Programmable Thermostat if Available

Setting thermostat back 10-15 degrees for 8 hours while you’re out or asleep can save around 10% yearly on your bill.

Maintain your HVAC System with regular Check-Ups and Filter Changes

We recommend no more than 60 days between filter changes.

Leave Curtains and Drapes Open during the Day for Sun and close them at Night to Insulate

Add Caulking or Weather Stripping to Seal Air Leaks around Doors and Windows

Reduce Heat Loss from Fireplace

Make sure damper is closed and sealed when not in use.

Lower your Water Heating Costs

Water heating can account for up to 20% of your home’s energy usage. Turn down temp of water heater to arond 120 degrees.

Cut Down on your Holiday Lighting Costs

CDE recommends using LED Lights.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

