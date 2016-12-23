Clarksville Parks and Recreation Holiday Closures

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Main Office, Recreation Centers, and Fort Defiance will be closed December 24th, 25th, and January 1st.

New Providence Pool will be closed December 24th – 26th. There will be no Youth basketball on December 24th and 31st.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics