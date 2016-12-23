Clarksville Police release name of Deceased Man found at Royster Lane Apartment Complex Parking Lot

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a man covered in blood, lying in the parking lot of the Royster Lane apartment complex located at 3301 Royster Lane on Friday, December 23rd, 2016. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased individual on Royster Lane has been identified as 25-year-old Joseph Gordon, a black male Clarksville resident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Eric Ewing at 931.648.0656 Ext 5447, or call or text CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477) – Text to 274637 (CRIMES).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

