Clarksville Police doing Welfare check find Man Dead
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, December 23rd, 2016, at 1:06am, Clarksville Police Department Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a man covered in blood, lying in the parking lot of a Royster Lane apartment complex.
First responders could not find a pulse. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on the information and leads that investigators are following, there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Eric Ewing at 931.648.0656 Ext 5447, or call or text CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477) – Text to 274637 (CRIMES).
