Tennessee Titans history against Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and for the last 15 years they have been members of the AFC South.
The teams have met a total of 44 times, with the Titans holding a 25-19 advantage. For the last seven seasons (2009–2015), the Titans and Jaguars have split the annual series.The majority of Titans-Jaguars contests have been highly competitive.
Overall, 26 of the 44 Titans-Jaguars meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer. Four of the last seven have been decided by four points or less.
In the initial meeting of 2016, played on Thursday night, October 27th, the Titans used 183 combined rushing yards from DeMarco Murray (123 yards) and Derrick Henry (60) to defeat the Jaguars 38-22. Marcus Mariota passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns and posted a 148.1 passer rating.
The first Titans-Jaguars game of 2016 marked the third Thursday night matchup between the teams in a three-year span. The last time the Titans traveled to EverBank Field was on Thursday night, November 19th. The Titans led late in the fourth quarter, only to see their efforts thwarted by a pair of Jaguars scores, including a go-ahead, five-yard touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to Julius Thomas.
The Titans have posted two separate five-game winning streaks against the Jaguars, dating from 1998-00 and 2001-03. Jacksonville’s longest winning streak in the series was a four-game run from 1996-98.
The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.
The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.
Most Recent Matchups
2014 Week 16 • December 18th, 2014 • Titans 13 at JAGUARS 21
2015 Week 11 • November 19th, 2015 • Titans 13 at JAGUARS 19
2015 Week 13 • December 6th, 2015 • Jaguars 39 at TITANS 42
