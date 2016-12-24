Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Queen City Road Race T-shirt contest for kids

Clarksville, TN – Calling all budding artists in grades 1st through 5th, Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Queen City Road Race T-shirt design contest is back and the best drawing will be featured on the official 2017 event t-shirt!

The Queen City Road Race, sponsored by Cumberland Bank and Trust, will take place Saturday, May 6th beginning at 8:00am at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium. The event will include a 5K, 10K, and One-Mile Walk/Run.

Contest Prizes

First place: $100.00 for you, an official Queen City Road Race T-shirt featuring your design, art supplies and certificate! Your art class will also receive $100.00 and a Subway party!

Second place: $50.00 for you, art supplies and a certificate along with a Subway party for your art class!

Third place: $25.00 for you, art supplies and certificate along with a Subway party for your art class!

For a detailed list of the Queen City Road Race T-shirt design contest rules, please visit www.CityofClarksville.com/QCRR, but here are a couple of really important bits of information to help you get started:

1. Your drawing must be submitted by January 20th — so get going.

2. Your drawing may be done using any medium. There is a 5 color use maximum.

3. Drawing must be on white 8 ½ x 11 paper.

