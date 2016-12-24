Nashville Sounds have Three New 18-Game Ticket Plans

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have announced three 18-game ticket plans for the 2017 season at First Tennessee Park.

New options cater to fireworks, promotions and Throwback Thursdays.

Members of the quarter-season package will receive many of the same benefits as full and half-season members and can choose from the following plans.

Ticket Plans

Fireworks Plan

The plan that’s perfect for families. Enjoy nearly all of the Nashville Sounds fireworks games in 2017 and take in seven popular Sunday games catered to children of all ages. Plus, the Fireworks Plan includes Opening Day!

* Tuesday, April 11th vs. Oklahoma City *Opening Day*

* Friday, April 14th vs. Oklahoma City

* Sunday, April 16th vs. Colorado Springs

* Friday, April 28th vs. New Orleans

* Sunday, April 30th vs. New Orleans

* Sunday, May 7th vs. El Paso

* Friday, May 12th vs. Albuquerque

* Sunday, May 14th vs. Albuquerque

* Friday, May 26th vs. Omaha

* Friday, June 16th vs. Iowa

* Sunday, June 18th vs. New Orleans

* Friday, June 30th vs. Oklahoma City

* Friday, July 7th vs. Memphis

* Friday, July 28th vs. Las Vegas

* Friday, August 11th vs. Memphis

* Sunday, August 20th vs. Iowa

* Friday, August 25th vs. Round Rock

* Sunday, August 27th vs. Round Rock

Brewsic City Plan

The plan specifically built for the Thursday and Saturday crowd. Enjoy every Throwback Thursday game featuring the 1978 jerseys and discounted drinks. Also included are nine Saturday games.

* Thursday, April 13th vs. Oklahoma City

* Saturday, April 15th vs. Colorado Springs

* Thursday, April 27th vs. New Orleans

* Saturday, May 6th vs. El Paso

* Thursday, May 11th vs. Albuquerque

* Saturday, May 13th vs. Albuquerque

* Thursday, May 25th vs. Omaha

* Saturday, May 27th vs. Colorado Springs

* Thursday, June 15th vs. Iowa

* Saturday, June 17th vs. New Orleans

* Thursday, June 29th vs. Round Rock

* Saturday, July 8th vs. Memphis

* Thursday, July 27th vs. Las Vegas

* Saturday, August 12th vs. Memphis

* Saturday, August 19th vs. Iowa

* Thursday, August 24th vs. Round Rock

* Saturday, August 26th vs. Round Rock

* Thursday, August 31st vs. Omaha

Promotions Plan

This unique plan includes every Monday game that features a premium giveaway item, plus the popular “Tuesday Night Live” games.

* Monday, April 17th vs. Colorado Springs

* Monday, May 1st vs. New Orleans

* Monday, May 8th vs. El Paso

* Tuesday, May 9th vs. El Paso

* Tuesday, May 23rd vs. Omaha

* Tuesday, May 30th vs. Colorado Springs

* Tuesday, June 13th vs. Iowa

* Monday, June 19th vs. New Orleans

* Tuesday, June 20th vs. New Orleans

* Monday, June 26th vs. Round Rock

* Tuesday, June 27th vs. Round Rock

* Tuesday, July 25th vs. Las Vegas

* Tuesday, August 1st vs. Salt Lake

* Monday, August 14th vs. Memphis

* Monday, August 21st vs. Iowa

* Tuesday, August 22nd vs. Iowa

* Monday, August 28th vs. Omaha

* Tuesday, August 29th vs. Omaha

The complete promotional schedule will be released around March 1st, 2017.

The 2017 season will be the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

