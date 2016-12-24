Tennessee Titans last game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – Behind 494 total yards of offense and a first-half defensive shutout, the Tennessee Titans rolled to a 36-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nationally-televised, primetime game at Nissan Stadium to move to 4-4 at the halfway mark of the season.

In a game in which they never trailed, the Titans tallied more first-half yards than any other team in the 2016 campaign to this point and their most total yards in a game since 2009.

Running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry tag-teammed to give the Titans 214 yards and two scores on the ground, included a 123-yard rushing output by Murray.

After punting on their first drive, the Titans scored on their next six possessions, included two field goals by kicker Ryan Succop and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Kendall Wright hauled in the first score, a 36-yard pass from Mariota, and Henry and Murray each found the end zone on the following drives.

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews added another touchdown on a four-yard dart from Mariota in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Titans put their final points on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Succop after the Jaguars muffed a punt in Tennessee territory and rookie LeShaun Sims recovered. On the Titans’ next possession—and holding a 36-8 advantage with 8:02 remaining in the game—quarterback Matt Cassel replaced Mariota as the signal caller.

In addition to keeping the Jaguars scoreless in the first half, the Titans’ defense held Jacksonville to 48 total rushing yards and put quarterback Blake Bortles on the ground twice with sacks by Derrick Morgan and Avery Williamson.

Box Score

Titans 36, Jaguars 22

Week 8 | Thursday, October 27th, 2016 | 7:25pm CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Team 1 2 3 4 Final Jacksonville Jaguars 0 0 8 14 22 Tennessee Titans 3 24 6 3 36

Sections

Topics