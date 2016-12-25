Clarksville Academy Choirs sing Christmas Carols on the Montgomery County Courthouse Steps

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 Clarksville-Montgomery County held their annual Downtown for the Holidays event.

The festivities included local school groups Christmas caroling on the Montgomery County Courthouse steps. There was hot chocolate available inside the Montgomery County Courts Complex.

The choirs finished singing just before the start of the 57th Annual Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Clarksville.

The theme of this years parade was “Songs of Christmas”.

