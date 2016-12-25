Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Jesus was Born on Christmas Day

Written by Dinah Maria Mulock

ChristmasGod rest ye, merry gentlemen; let nothing you dismay,
For Jesus Christ, our Saviour, was born on Christmas-day.

The dawn rose red o’er Bethlehem, the stars shone through the gray,
When Jesus Christ, our Saviour, was born on Christmas-day.

Jesus

God rest ye, little children; let nothing you affright,
For Jesus Christ, your Saviour, was born this happy night:

Along the hills of Galilee the white flocks sleeping lay,
When Christ, the Child of Nazareth, was born on Christmas-day.

God rest ye, all good Christians; upon this blessed morn
The Lord of all good Christians was of a woman born:

Now all your sorrows He doth heal, your sins He takes away;
For Jesus Christ, our Saviour, was born on Christmas-day.


