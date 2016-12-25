|
Jesus was Born on Christmas Day
Written by Dinah Maria Mulock
God rest ye, merry gentlemen; let nothing you dismay,
The dawn rose red o’er Bethlehem, the stars shone through the gray,
God rest ye, little children; let nothing you affright,
Along the hills of Galilee the white flocks sleeping lay,
God rest ye, all good Christians; upon this blessed morn
Now all your sorrows He doth heal, your sins He takes away;
