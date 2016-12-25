|
Merry Christmas from Congressman Blackburn
Congressman Marsha Blackburn
7th District of Tennessee
Washington, D.C. Fellow Americans-
I want to extend a very Merry Christmas to you and your families this holiday season. May we all take time to remember true meaning of Christmas, the gift of our Savior Jesus Christ. I hope that you are able to enjoy time with your loved ones and to make many special memories together. Let’s look forward to all that 2017 will offer us.
Many of you told me how much you enjoyed the facts from our Thanksgiving report, so I hope that you will enjoy sharing these Christmas facts from the History Channel with your friends and family.
Christmas Facts
We have enjoyed this week in the district. On Monday, I jumped back into DC and pre-taped a New Years Day segment for CNN’s State of the Union show, focusing on the legislative agenda and work of Congress in 2017. I hope you will tune in. On Tuesday, I started the day with a roundtable with members of the NFIB Business Council. Tuesday and Wednesday also brought time to meet with many in in the healthcare industry and work with them on how we address the repeal of Obamacare and in its place implement patient centered healthcare.
My hope is that you and your family will enjoy this Christmas week. At our house, we find time to make peppermint brownies, make our favorite Christmas eve meal and bake a few cookies to leave for ole Saint Nick.
Enjoy this Christmas week.
-Marsha
