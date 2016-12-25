Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery Central Elementary School Honor Choir sings Christmas Carols on the Courthouse Steps

Christmas CarolersClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County held their annual Downtown for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 3rd, 2016.

The festivities included local school groups Christmas caroling on the Montgomery County Courthouse steps. There was hot chocolate available inside the Montgomery County Courts Complex.

The Montgomery Central Elementary School Honor Choir began the Holiday Celebration singing songs like “Ugly Sweater”, “Christmas Tree What Will You Be” and others.

The choirs finished singing just before the start of the 57th Annual Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Clarksville.

The theme of this years parade was “Songs of Christmas”.


