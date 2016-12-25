|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: The National Christmas Tree’s deep History Newer: Clarksville Academy Choirs sing Christmas Carols on the Montgomery County Courthouse Steps »
Montgomery Central Elementary School Honor Choir sings Christmas Carols on the Courthouse Steps
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County held their annual Downtown for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 3rd, 2016.
The festivities included local school groups Christmas caroling on the Montgomery County Courthouse steps. There was hot chocolate available inside the Montgomery County Courts Complex.The Montgomery Central Elementary School Honor Choir began the Holiday Celebration singing songs like “Ugly Sweater”, “Christmas Tree What Will You Be” and others.
The choirs finished singing just before the start of the 57th Annual Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Clarksville.
The theme of this years parade was “Songs of Christmas”.
SectionsNews
TopicsChristmas, Christmas Caroling, Christmas parade, Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade, Clarksville TN, Montgomery Central Elementary School, Montgomery Central Elementary School Honor Chor, Montgomery County Court House, Montgomery County Courts Complex
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2016 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed