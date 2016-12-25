Northeast Choirs sing Christmas Carols and Perform on the Montgomery County Courthouse Steps

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 at 4:00pm, Clarksville-Montgomery County held their annual Downtown for the Holidays.

The festivities included local school groups Christmas caroling on the Montgomery County Court House steps. There was hot chocolate available inside the Montgomery County Courts Complex.

They not only sung songs like “Welcome Christmas – Dr. Seuss” but also performed dance routines to “Santa Baby” and others.

The choirs finished singing just before the start of the Clarksville Montgomery County Annual Lighted Christmas Parade.

