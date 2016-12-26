Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Monday, January 2nd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold a town hall meeting on Monday January 2nd, 2017 from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

We will discuss the city council voting session agenda for January 5th, 2017 and other issues brought up by attendees.

All are welcome to attend regardless of the City Council Ward that you live in.

