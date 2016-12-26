|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police Arrest Two for Royster Lane Homicide
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, December 23rd, 2016, at approximately 1:06 am, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a man covered in blood on the ground at 3301 Royster Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered 25-year-old Joseph Gordon, deceased in the parking lot.
With assistance from Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Command, Detectives of the Clarksville Police Department Homicide Unit arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough and charged them with Criminal Homicide.
Bryant and Gough are soldiers at Fort Campbell, KY.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Eric Ewing at 931.648.0656 Ext 5447, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
Marqus Bryant
Gender: M
Robert Gough
Gender: M
SectionsNews
Topics1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, Bond, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Homicide Unit, Crimestoppers, Criminal Homicide, Desert Storm Avenue, Eric Ewing, Fort Campbell Criminal Investigation Command, Fort Campbell KY, Joseph Gordon, Marqus Bryant, Montgomery County jail, Person Killed, Robert Gough, Royster Lane
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2016 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed