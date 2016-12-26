Montgomery County’s Unemployment rate drop to 5.0 percent in November 2016

November’s Unemployment Decreases Across Most Tennessee Counties

Nashville, TN – Tennessee County unemployment rates for November 2016, released today, show the rates decreased in 81 counties, increased in 10, and remained the same in four.

For Montgomery County, November saw the unemployment rate drop to 5.0 percent from October’s to 5.3 percent.

For the month of November, Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.5 percent, decreasing from 3.7 percent the previous month.

Knox County is 3.9 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s 4.1 percent.

The Hamilton County rate is 4.6 percent, decreasing from a previous rate of 5.0 percent. Shelby County has a 5.3 percent rate, decreasing from 5.7 percent in October.

Tennessee’s preliminary unemployment rate for November is 4.8 percent, unchanged from the previous month’s revised rate. The U.S. preliminary rate for November is 4.6 percent, decreasing three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, while the county unemployment rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from economic time series.

Specific county information for November is available online at: http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates_-_November_2016.pdf

