TWRA announces Three Youth Spring Turkey Quota Hunt Applications now being accepted

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing that three Young Sportsman 2017 spring turkey quota hunts is underway.

The available youth hunts are Tellico West on March 25th-26th (5 hunter quota), Tellico Lake WMA (McGhee Carson Unit), on March 25th-26th, (5 hunter quota), and Yuchi Refuge on March 17th-19th (10 hunter quota). The deadline for entry is January 18th.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older, who must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Hunts/CustomerLookup.aspx

