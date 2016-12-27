APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Western Kentucky for final nonconference game

Austin Peay (4-9) at Western Kentucky (5-7)

Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 | 7:00pm CT

Bowling Green, KY | E.A. Diddle Arena

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team closes out the nonconference schedule with a visit to former Ohio Valley Conference foe Western Kentucky for a 7:00pm, Wednesday, contest at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.

Western Kentucky may still be feeling the effects of a grueling road trip that saw the Hilltoppers travel more than 10,000 miles and play in six different states over the last month.

Scouting the Hilltoppers

E.A. Diddle Arena is a tough place for opponents to visit; the Hilltoppers are 577-162 all-time in the friendly confines, including a 53-15 mark over the last four-plus seasons. Western Kentucky has won 13 straight nonconference home games dating back to 2014. In their last home contest, the Hilltoppers erased a 21-4 first-half deficit to earn a comeback win against Ohio.

Summing up Indiana

Hoosier State natives John Murry (18 points) and Kenny Jones (16 points, seven rebounds) enjoyed solid efforts in their respective returns to their home state, but the Govs were unable to upend No. 16 Indiana, falling 97-62. Murry, Jones and Josh Robinson (21 points) scored 55 of Austin Peay’s 62 points against the Hoosiers.

Last Time Out Against Western Kentucky

The Govs opened the 2014-15 season in Bowling Green and pushed the Hilltoppers to the limit in a 77-70 loss. In his first collegiate game, Josh Robinson was one of four Governors in double figures, coming off the bench for 12 points.

Keep An Eye On

Robinson needs 20 points to move into APSU’s top-20 all-time and is three three-pointers away from passing Vincent Brooks for ninth all-time.

Austin Peay seeks to snap a six-game streak of opponents hitting at least 50 percent from the floor.

Bowling Green natives Jared Savage and Chris Porter-Bunton will make their first collegiate appearances against their hometown team; Porter-Bunton was using his redshirt season the last time the Govs squared off against the Hilltoppers.

Kenny Jones has shot at least 60 percent from the floor in 10 of 13 games this season.

Current Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury was an Austin Peay assistant during the Lake Kelly era, including the 1986-87 OVC Championship team.

The Govs are averaging a plus-1.7 turnover margin over the last three games, but are minus-10.3 in rebounding margin.

