Dunbar Cave State Park to hold First Day Hike on January 1st, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Dunbar Cave State Park located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road will hold a First Day Hike on January 1st, 2017. Come out and join them on their first hike of the year! The hike will start at 8:30am and end around 9:30am.

They will walk the 1 mile Short Loop Trail and see if any animals are out and stirring. This is a moderate hike so wear good walking shoes. It is suitable for all ages.

Everyone will meet up at the Dunbar Cave Visitor Center.

Tennessee State Parks hold First Day Hikes

Kick Off 2017 with Free Hikes

Tennessee State Parks will host free, guided hikes at 55 parks beginning on December 31st, and going throughout the day on January 1st.

“Our First Day Hikes are our most popular annual guided event statewide,” said Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “It’s a great way to start your New Year’s resolutions off right and see the wonder of our state during this beautiful season.”

Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day hikes initiative in all 50 states. While some of the hikes will be throughout New Year’s Day at various times, others will begin on December 31st and go in to the New Year. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous.

For more information, including a detailed regional listing, please visit Tennessee State Park First Day Hikes

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Programs are free unless noted otherwise. All programs require reservations by the Deadline Listed. Programs with no reservations by the deadline will be canceled.

All programs begin at the Visitor Center unless another site is listed.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for each three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.

