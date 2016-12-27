|
Montgomery County to hold Public Input Meeting on Stormwater Program, Notice of Intent
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County has been designated a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Phase II community by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
The program is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who derives authority from the Federal Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. §1251 et seq. (1972)).In order to meet the NPDES Phase II program requirements, Montgomery County is required to submit a Notice of Intent (an application) to TDEC and agree to limit the pollution introduced into stormwater runoff to the Maximum Extent Practicable (MEP).
The Notice of Intent details what Best Management Practices will be implemented by Montgomery County in order to meet the Maximum Extent Practicable standard. The Best Management Practices are designed to protect environmental water quality for the citizens of Montgomery County. The results of a successful program are improved water quality and a healthier environment for both people and wildlife.
The draft Notice of Intent is available for viewing at the Montgomery County Building and Codes offices (Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 309) anytime during normal business hours. The documents are also available for viewing on-line at
In addition, a public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 29th, 2016, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, at the Montgomery County Building and Codes offices, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 309. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments and concerns about the Notice of Intent and the Montgomery County Stormwater program.
Any questions should be directed to John Doss, Montgomery County Stormwater Coordinator, at 931.648.5718.
