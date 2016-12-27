|
|
|
|
Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Recycling Christmas Trees at Rotary Park
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department is collecting live Christmas trees for recycling at Rotary Park.
All tree donations must have decorations removed. Trees may be dropped off in the gravel lot across from the playground and will be accepted until February 3rd, 2017. The tree donations will be mulched and recycled for trail enhancement.
Rotary Park is located at 2308 Rotary Park Drive.
