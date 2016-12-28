Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police report vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road

December 28, 2016
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Division is working a single-vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in front of the Swan Lake Golf Course.

The driver is being Life-Flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The passenger is enroute by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center.

Dunbar Cave Road is blocked from Wingate Drive to Highway 374. The road may remain blocked for an hour or longer. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Clarksville Police respond to a single vehicle accident on Dunbar Cave Road early Wednesday morning.

Clarksville Police respond to a single vehicle accident on Dunbar Cave Road early Wednesday morning.


