Clarksville Police report vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Division is working a single-vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in front of the Swan Lake Golf Course.

The driver is being Life-Flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The passenger is enroute by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center.

Dunbar Cave Road is blocked from Wingate Drive to Highway 374. The road may remain blocked for an hour or longer. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

