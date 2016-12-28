|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police report vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Division is working a single-vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in front of the Swan Lake Golf Course.
The driver is being Life-Flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The passenger is enroute by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center.
Dunbar Cave Road is blocked from Wingate Drive to Highway 374. The road may remain blocked for an hour or longer. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Traffic Unit, Dunbar Cave Road, Highway 374, Hwy 374, Swan Lake Golf Course, Tennova Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vehicle Accident, Wingate Drive
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2016 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed