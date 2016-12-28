Clarksville Police request help identifying Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Detective Scott Beaubien is trying to identify a suspect involved in a Theft of Property and is requesting public assistance.

On December 14th, 2016 between 7:50pm and 7:57pm at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library at 350 Pageant Lane, an unknown black male entered the library and stole a black 32” flat screen TV with a DVD player from the Wings of Love display.

Each family hung an ornament on the Christmas tree at the library.

In the video and the photos provided by Detective Beaubien from the library, you will see the one suspect in two different shirts. He enters in a green sweatshirt and exits in a dark hoodie. He has the same jeans and shoes on in the images.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Beaubien at 931.648.0656 Ext 5145, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

