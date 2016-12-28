Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to host job fair for licensed practical nurses

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


December 28, 2016
 

Blanchfield Army Hospital - BACH - Fort Campbell KYFort Campbell, KY – Are you a LPN and seeking a new career or career change?

All licensed practical nurses interested in working at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), caring for military servicemen and women and their families, are encouraged to attend a Job Fair at the Clarksville Hilton Garden Inn 10:00am to 4:00pm January 11th.

Whitney Sutton, a licensed practical nurse, checks a patient's vitals at Byrd Family Medical Home. (U.S. Army/David E. Gillespie)

Job Fair attendees can speak directly with BACH nurses, as well as receive assistance in applying for the position from BACH human resource and Fort Campbell civilian personnel hiring officials.

Bring your resume, personal identification, transcripts and proof of licensure with you.

Don’t miss this opportunity to possibly work as a civilian, supporting today’s military, retirees and their families. Benefits include 10 paid holidays, annual and sick leave, 401K, retirement, health and life insurance. The Federal Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Questions about LPN positions or the job fair can be addressed to Pam Elston, BACH’s chief of civilian personnel, at 270.798.8009.


Comments

