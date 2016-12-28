Tennessee Titans game history against the Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans rivalry is in its 15th year since the expansion Texans began play and the AFC South was formed in 2002. In 29 games, the Titans are 15-14 against the Texans, including an 8-6 mark at Nissan Stadium and a 7-8 record at NRG Stadium.

While the Titans have the advantage in the series, the Texans have won eight out of the last nine battles, including a current five-game streak.

The last time the teams met at Nissan Stadium was December 27th, 2015.

Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and the Texans forced four turnovers en route to a 34-6 victory. Zach Mettenberger started at quarterback for the Titans in place of Marcus Mariota, who was inactive due to a knee injury. Mettenberger was 27-of-51 passing for 234 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Titans franchise has a rich and storied history with the city of Houston. Under late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., the Titans existed as the Houston Oilers from 1960-96. In Houston, the Oilers won the first two American Football League Championships and made a total of 15 playoff appearances.

Nine players who spent a significant portion of their careers in a Houston Oilers uniform are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former quarterback Warren Moon, defensive tackle Curley Culp and offensive lineman Bruce Matthews.

The team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and in 1999 adopted the “Titans” moniker.

Current Titans Controlling Owner and Co-Chairman Amy Adams Strunk is a graduate of the University of Texas and resides in Waller, Texas.

Most Recent Matchups

2014 Week 8 • October 26th, 2014 • TEXANS 30 at Titans 16

Rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger makes his first career start and completes 27 of 41 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and an interception … Texans running back Arian Foster scores three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and rushes for 151 yards on 20 carries … Texans score 27 unanswered points, forcing two turnovers and limiting the Titans to 13 total first downs (three in the first half) and two-of-12 on third down.

2014 Week 13 • November 30th, 2014 • Titans 21 at TEXANS 45

Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns … DeAndre Hopkins records nine receptions for 238 yards and two scores for the Texans … The Titans begin the game with three new starters on the offensive line and lose another during the game … The Titans also lose quarterback Zach Mettenberger to a shoulder injury in the contest … The Texans force four turnovers and notch three sacks … J.J. Watt records two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a receiving touchdown for Houston.

2015 Week 8 • November 1st, 2015 • Titans 6 at TEXANS 20

The Texans sack Zach Mettenberger seven times, including 3.5 sacks by linebacker Whitney Mercilus and 2.5 sacks by J.J. Watt … The Texans force three turnovers (one interception and two fumbles) … Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer passes for 235 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins and a 42-yard touchdown to Nate Washington … Hopkins totals eight receptions for 94 yards … The Titans are limited to 1-of-12 on third down.

