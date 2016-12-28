|
Tennessee Titans game history against the Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans rivalry is in its 15th year since the expansion Texans began play and the AFC South was formed in 2002. In 29 games, the Titans are 15-14 against the Texans, including an 8-6 mark at Nissan Stadium and a 7-8 record at NRG Stadium.
While the Titans have the advantage in the series, the Texans have won eight out of the last nine battles, including a current five-game streak.The first Titans-Texans meeting of 2016 took place at NRG Stadium on October 2nd. The Titans came back from a 14-0 deficit to tie the score at 20-20 in the third quarter, but later, Houston’s Will Fuller V provided a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Texans a 27-20 win.
The last time the teams met at Nissan Stadium was December 27th, 2015.
Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and the Texans forced four turnovers en route to a 34-6 victory. Zach Mettenberger started at quarterback for the Titans in place of Marcus Mariota, who was inactive due to a knee injury. Mettenberger was 27-of-51 passing for 234 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Titans franchise has a rich and storied history with the city of Houston. Under late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., the Titans existed as the Houston Oilers from 1960-96. In Houston, the Oilers won the first two American Football League Championships and made a total of 15 playoff appearances.
Nine players who spent a significant portion of their careers in a Houston Oilers uniform are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former quarterback Warren Moon, defensive tackle Curley Culp and offensive lineman Bruce Matthews.
The team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and in 1999 adopted the “Titans” moniker.
Current Titans Controlling Owner and Co-Chairman Amy Adams Strunk is a graduate of the University of Texas and resides in Waller, Texas.
Most Recent Matchups
2014 Week 8 • October 26th, 2014 • TEXANS 30 at Titans 16
2014 Week 13 • November 30th, 2014 • Titans 21 at TEXANS 45
2015 Week 8 • November 1st, 2015 • Titans 6 at TEXANS 20
