APSU Women’s Basketball drop OVC opener to Morehead State

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team put together a late-game rally in its Ohio Valley Conference opener, but fell just short, 81-71, Thursday against Morehead State in the Dunn Center.

The comeback was sparked by a lineup featuring two freshman – Arielle Gonzalez-Varner and Shelbe Piggie – juniors Madison Rich and Brianne Alexander, and senior Jacey Scott.

Alexander scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including going 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Meanwhile, Gonzalez-Varner recorded a career-high six points, while Piggie, Rich and Scott all knocked down shots in that span.

Austin Peay opened the game with a 9-0 run, led by senior center Tearra Banks who posted a double-double in the first half alone. She finished the night with team-highs in both points (15) and rebounds (12), the 13th double-double of her career.

Game Notes

The 29 points scored by APSU in the fourth period are the most in any previous quarter this season.

For Banks, it’s the 19th time she has led the Govs in scoring and 28th time in rebounding for her career. It’s also her eighth-straight double-digit scoring output in 2016.

Playing in her 60th consecutive game, junior center Sydney Gooch came off the bench to post seven points and a season-best nine rebounds.

In her nine minutes on the court, Gonzalez-Varner also grabbed five rebounds, a career-high.

Redshirt sophomore guard matched her career-highs in two defensive categories, coming up with three steals and two blocks.

Austin Peay held two big advantages on the statsheet – outrebounding the Eagles 49-35 and went to the free throw line 39 times compared to MSU’s 24 attempts.

Quote

Head Coach David Midlick

“I saw a lot of heart out of that group. Our two freshmen Ari and Shelbe, Jacey and Maddie on the wings, and Brianne ended up in double figures, doing a good job of not quitting and battling in the fourth period.”

Up Next for APSU



Austin Peay faces a quick turnaround game, hosting the defending OVC Tournament champions Belmont in the Dunn Center at noon, Saturday.

