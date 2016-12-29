Clarksville Parks and Recreation releases Winter/Spring Activity Guide

Clarksville, TN – We’re ringing in the new year by releasing the new 2017 Winter/Spring Clarksville Parks and Recreation Activity Guide a little bit early.

The Activity Guide is full of over seventy-five different activities and special events occurring between the months of January and April in the City’s parks, recreation centers and indoor pool.

The Guide also features a detailed map of the locations of all forty-three Clarksville Parks and Recreation trails, facilities and parks.

Information regarding rentals for private functions is included as well.

Interested in a paper copy? The activity guide will be available for pick-up at all of our facilities and many of our parks beginning January 4th.

Download a free copy online now at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Activity Guides are published three times a year in January, May and September. The Activity Guide was recently recognized as the best parks and recreation printed marketing effort in the state by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

