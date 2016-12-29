Clarksville Police request help identifying Mapco Armed Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Detective Thomas Tranberg is trying to identify a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery and is requesting public assistance.

On Monday, December 26th, 2016 at approximately 8:50pm at the Mapco at 2491 Fort Campbell Boulevard (across from Fort Campbell’s Gate 1), the male in the pictures and videos entered the store and pointed a black handgun at the clerk as he reached into the opened cash register drawer and took the money.

He fled on foot behind the store in the direction of the apartments on Jack Miller Boulevard.

He is a black male wearing a University of Georgia hat and witnesses described him as being around 6’0” tall, normal build.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Tranberg at 931.648.0656 Ext 5482, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

